Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla
Prestigious orchestra hires first female musical director

Lithuanian conductor, Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, is the first woman to be appointed musical director of one of Britain's prestigious City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

The 30-year-old, who is set to feature at this year's BBC Proms, is widely recognised as one of the rising stars of classical music.

Will Gompertz reports.

  • 13 Apr 2016
