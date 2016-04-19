Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hattie Stewart is a 'doodle-bomber' drawing on magazine covers
Hattie Stewart is a professional doodler. She is making a name for herself in the world of illustration with her colourful and playful "doodle bombs" on magazine covers.
Stewart has collaborated with the likes of Kylie Minogue, working on her Sexercise music video.
Video Journalist: Sophie van Brugen
-
19 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-36059304/hattie-stewart-is-a-doodle-bomber-drawing-on-magazine-coversRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window