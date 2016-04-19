Meet the celebrity doodler
Hattie Stewart is a 'doodle-bomber' drawing on magazine covers

Hattie Stewart is a professional doodler. She is making a name for herself in the world of illustration with her colourful and playful "doodle bombs" on magazine covers.

Stewart has collaborated with the likes of Kylie Minogue, working on her Sexercise music video.

