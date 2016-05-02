Lupita Nyong'o and Bono
Video

Bono joins Nigerian Chibok girls campaign

U2 frontman Bono joined actress Lupita Nyong'o onstage to raise awareness of the 276 missing schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria two years ago.

Bono surprised the audience at the Broadway play Eclipsed. He said: "It goes without saying if they were American girls or Irish girls we'd get a daily report on how they are doing".

