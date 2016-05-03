Video

War Horse author Michael Morpurgo has written a new fairy tale, titled Fox and the Ghost King, to celebrate Leicester City fulfilling a football fairytale of winning the Premiership against the odds.

Some fans have attributed Leicester’s miraculous season to Richard III being laid to rest after his remains were discovered in a car park in the city.

Mr Morpurgo wrote and performed Fox and the Ghost King (or Uneasy Lies The Head That Dreams The Impossible Dream) for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.