Video

Tom Hanks has spoken of his loneliness as a child in an emotional appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

Speaking to Kirsty Young, the Oscar-winning actor recalled a nomadic childhood with his father, living in 10 different houses in five years.

He went on to reveal that, as a teenager, he started seeking an outlet for his emotions, which turned out to be acting.

Listen to the full interview here