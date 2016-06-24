Media player
Nile Rodgers on funking up a festival
He is the man behind some of the world's biggest hits of the past 30 years, and now Nile Rodgers is bringing his latest collaborations to a London stage.
The Chic founder is staging a festival at Fulham Palace from 24-25 June where he will play with the likes of his Boomerang collaborator, Emin.
24 Jun 2016
