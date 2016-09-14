Julie Walters: I'm a freak in Hollywood

Video

Award-winning actress Julie Walters has revealed she feels like a "freak" in modern-day Hollywood as one of the few middle-aged actresses not to have had any plastic surgery.

She told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that studios were not "very good" at giving roles to older women.

But British-born Walters said she would not have cosmetic work done, adding: "I look real. It's good."

The Labour supporter also described Theresa May as "a good woman", but disagreed with the prime minister's support for grammar schools.

And she said she sometimes felt that her comedy partner and close friend Victoria Wood, who died earlier this year, was "still with us".

Walters, 66, who has starred in films such as Educating Rita, Billy Elliot, Harry Potter, Mamma Mia! and Calendar Girls, will appear next week in a Channel 4 drama National Treasure, which focuses on the relationship between a woman and her husband, a famous comedian who is accused of child sex offences.