Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gemma Arterton talks about The Girl With All The Gifts
Gemma Arterton is one of the stars of the film The Girl With All The Gifts based on the book by MR Carey.
The film is an apocalyptic thriller which depicts a world where a virus has turned most people into "undeads".
Arterton plays a teacher called Miss Justineau who has a very special relationship with one of the children who is the key to finding the cure for the virus.
-
23 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-37443871/gemma-arterton-talks-about-the-girl-with-all-the-giftsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window