'Picasso chose me because I am shy and not sexy'

Sylvette David talks about being a model for Spanish artist Pablo Picasso
"It was like a fairy tale," says a former model for Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, as she describes being asked to sit for the painter when she was 19-years-old.
Sylvette David, who with long blond hair bound in a pony tail, became famous as his muse for lots of portraits and sculptures.
Sylvette, who has just opened an exhibition of her own paintings, tells The World Tonight reporter Paul Moss, why she was chosen for the role.
20 Oct 2016
