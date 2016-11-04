Media player
Watchmen's Alan Moore on capitalism
Alan Moore, the graphic novelist behind works like Watchmen, V for Vendetta and From Hell, has published his magnum opus Jerusalem - 614,000 words of part Northampton chronicles, part autobiography.
The anti-establishment writer tells The World Tonight's Nicola Stanbridge he believes he's now pinpointed the original site of capitalism which inspires his novel.
04 Nov 2016
