Watchmen's Alan Moore on capitalism
Alan Moore, the graphic novelist behind works like Watchmen, V for Vendetta and From Hell, has published his magnum opus Jerusalem - 614,000 words of part Northampton chronicles, part autobiography.

The anti-establishment writer tells The World Tonight's Nicola Stanbridge he believes he's now pinpointed the original site of capitalism which inspires his novel.

  • 04 Nov 2016