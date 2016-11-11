The Cohen concert that cheered a Chancellor up
The singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen has died aged 82. In a career that spanned nearly 50 years, Cohen's music affected and touched many people across the world.

Former Chancellor Alistair Darling is one such person. When the banks crashed in 2008, it was a Leonard Cohen concert that provided him with his escape. He told the Today programme what it meant to him at the time.

  • 11 Nov 2016
