What did Leo DiCaprio eat in Scotland?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leonardo DiCaprio visited an Edinburgh restaurant

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has signed autographs outside an Edinburgh restaurant in what is thought to be his first visit to Scotland.

The Oscar winner is in Edinburgh to speak at the Scottish Business Awards at the EICC.

Home provides training and employment programmes for members of the Social Bite Academy, a four-year paid course for homeless people.

  • 17 Nov 2016