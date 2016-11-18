Video

No matter your age you've probably heard Walking in the Air - the theme tune of The Snowman - made into a hit record by a young Aled Jones in 1985.

He's just released a new version in which he duets with his younger self but back in 1985 the young singer was kept from becoming No. 1. And as Aled explains to the Today Programme, it was the Pet Shop Boys that beat him to the prize - and then rubbed his nose in it.