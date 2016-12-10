'Nervous' Smith forgets Dylan lyrics

Media player
Video
'Nervous' Patti Smith forgets Bob Dylan lyrics
Patti Smith has apologised after forgetting the words to Bob Dylan's song, A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall, at his Nobel Literature Prize ceremony in Stockholm.
She told the audience she was "so nervous", and was applauded before restarting the verse.
The winner himself earlier announced that he was unable to attend.
10 Dec 2016
