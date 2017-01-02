How John Berger changed the way we saw

Media player
Video
John Berger, art critic and Ways of Seeing author, dies
Art critic and author John Berger has died at the age of 90.
Will Gompertz revisits Berger's 1972 Bafta award-winning BBC TV series Ways of Seeing.
02 Jan 2017
