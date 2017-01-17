Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Michael ‘liked crack cocaine’, says friend
George Michael's childhood friend Andros Georgiou has linked the singer's death to drugs.
"Hard drugs had been back in his life," he told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, adding the singer had been addicted to crack cocaine in the past.
17 Jan 2017
