Dame Vera Lynn: I remember my voice as it was
Dame Vera Lynn is set to break her own record this year as she celebrates turning 100 by releasing a new album.
The singer, known as the forces' sweetheart, currently holds the record as the oldest living artist to get a top 20 UK album.
Dame Vera told Radio 4's Today programme she hoped the new album, Vera Lynn 100 , wouldn't "lose any of the feeling of the songs".
She said she doesn't sing any more because she prefers to "remember" her voice as it was.
02 Feb 2017
