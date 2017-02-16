Media player
Gurinder Chadha on new film Viceroy's House
This summer marks 70 years since the partition of India, which led to the largest mass migration in human history and at least several hundred thousand deaths.
A new film, Viceroy's House, tells the story of the months leading up to the event, and looks at the impact it had on people’s lives.
British-Indian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, the film's director, tells the Today programme she wanted to portray both the huge political actions going on as well as the individual families that were affected.
16 Feb 2017
