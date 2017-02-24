The firm with 8.5 miles of movie costumes

Media player
Angels Costumes has the largest collection of costumes and accessories anywhere in the world.
Its costumes have featured in films that have already notched up 36 Oscars, with another three nominations in this year's costume design category.
Reporter Chi Chi Izundu, for the Victoria Derbyshire programme, has been to see their archive - containing eight-and-a-half miles [14km] worth of clothes.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.
24 Feb 2017
