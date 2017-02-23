Media player
Dame Helen Mirren on dealing with self-esteem issues
Dame Helen Mirren has spoken to Victoria Derbyshire about dealing with self-esteem issues. She is working on a campaign with the Prince's Trust and L'Oreal Paris which aims to help raise the confidence of 10,000 young people in the UK.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.
23 Feb 2017
