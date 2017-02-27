Moonlight writer: La La Land cast were 'so gracious'
Moonlight has won best picture at the Oscars - but only after Faye Dunaway initially said La La Land had won.

Describing the moment they won on the Today programme, Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, says they all "staggered onto the stage as best they could".

He added that the cast and crew of La La Land were very "gracious and loving".

  • 27 Feb 2017
