School Reporters Imaan and Esmé from Elthorne Park High School were invited by Disney to see an exclusive preview screening of the latest Muppets film, Muppets Most Wanted.

It stars Modern Family's Ty Burrell, The Office star Ricky Gervais, Tiny Fey, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppet family.

Imaan and Esmé also joined other members of the press in a London hotel on behalf of BBC News School Report, where they learned what inspired the film's director and just how realistic Miss Piggy and Kermit's on-screen chemistry really is.

This report was produced as part ofBBC News School Report.