Dame Vera Lynn's advice on ageing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dame Vera Lynn's advice on ageing

Dame Vera Lynn, the singer who became the "forces' sweetheart" in World War Two, is celebrating her 100th birthday.

She spoke to BBC Radio 2 about her advice on ageing and her feelings about reaching her centenary.

Listen to the full interview on the Radio 2 website.

  • 20 Mar 2017