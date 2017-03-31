Who is Doctor Who's new pal?
Pearl Mackie on playing Doctor Who's first gay companion

Pearl Mackie plays Doctor Who's newest recruit Bill, the Time Lord's first gay companion.

  • 31 Mar 2017
