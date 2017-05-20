How has dance music industry changed?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

IMS Ibiza 10: How music industry has changed

30 years ago the dance music revolution began in the Balearic island of Ibiza. It continues to enjoy success on an unrivalled scale.

2017 marks 10 years since the inception of International Music Summit which connects many influential people in the industry.

We asked some leading figures how Ibiza and music scene has evolved.

Filmed and produced by Paul Riseley and Katy Hastings.

  • 20 May 2017
Go to next video: 'We're having a disco resurgence'