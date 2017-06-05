Media player
One Love Manchester: A police officer joins the fun
Footage shows Darlington police officer PC Paul Taylor dancing hand-in-hand with some of the children at the One Love benefit concert in Manchester.
Read more: Policeman captures Manchester's spirit
