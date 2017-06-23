Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woody Allen: 'I'm a complete untalented amateur'
Woody Allen is to play at the Royal Albert Hall next week. It will be Woody Allen & His New Orleans Jazz Band's first show in London since 2004.
The Hollywood director has shrugged off any nerves over the performance, branding himself an "untalented amateur".
"It's ironic to me that a musician of my awful dreadfulness could be appearing at the Royal Albert Hall in any form," he told the Today programme.
-
23 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-40368780/woody-allen-i-m-a-complete-untalented-amateurRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window