Paddington was inspired by time at BBC
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Bond: Inspiration for Paddington Bear drawn from time at BBC

Paddington Bear author, Michael Bond, has died aged 91.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire in 2014, he explained that he drew inspiration for the famous parcel tag from his time working at BBC Monitoring in Reading.

  • 28 Jun 2017