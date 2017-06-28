Media player
Michael Bond: Inspiration for Paddington Bear drawn from time at BBC
Paddington Bear author, Michael Bond, has died aged 91.
Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire in 2014, he explained that he drew inspiration for the famous parcel tag from his time working at BBC Monitoring in Reading.
28 Jun 2017
