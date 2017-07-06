Video

Sixty years ago today, on 6 July, 1957, John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time.

The future Beatles bumped into each other at a garden fete at St Peter's Church in Woolton, where John's skiffle band the Quarrymen were playing. Paul was 15, John just a few years older.

Here's an interview from the BBC archives where Paul talks about that fateful day.