It's 60 years since John Lennon met Paul McCartney
Sixty years ago today, on 6 July, 1957, John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time.
The future Beatles bumped into each other at a garden fete at St Peter's Church in Woolton, where John's skiffle band the Quarrymen were playing. Paul was 15, John just a few years older.
Here's an interview from the BBC archives where Paul talks about that fateful day.
06 Jul 2017
