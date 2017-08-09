Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glen Campbell performs Wichita Lineman
Glen Campbell, who has died at the age of 81, performs his classic song Wichita Lineman in 2008.
This clip was originally broadcast on BBC Two's Later... With Jools Holland .
-
09 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window