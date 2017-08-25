Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Female Eminem' praised by critics in rap film
A film that tells the story of a white female rapper has been receiving rave reviews at film festivals around the world.
-
25 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-41023936/female-eminem-praised-by-critics-in-rap-filmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window