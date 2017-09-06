Eurythmics duo 'will work together again'
Eurythmics duo will 'definitely' work together again

Musician Dave Stewart has told BBC Newsnight he will "definitely" work with his former Eurythmics co-star Annie Lennox in the future.

He said he did not know yet what form any collaboration might take.

  • 06 Sep 2017
