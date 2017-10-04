Footballers who come out 'will be superstars'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matt Lucas: Openly gay footballers will be superstars
Matt Lucas says footballers who come out as gay will be icons who'll get "every advertising contract".
The Doctor Who and Little Britain star grew up an Arsenal fan and is now patron of the club's LGBT supporters' group, the Gay Gooners.
He says that, while things are changing in the game, he doesn't expect a professional player to come out for at least five or ten years.
04 Oct 2017
