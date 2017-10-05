Telling Kazuo Ishiguro he's won the Nobel Prize
BBC News tells Kazuo Ishiguro he's won the Nobel Prize

Author Kazuo Ishiguro wondered if the news he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature was a hoax, until BBC producer Elizabeth Needham-Bennett confirmed it was true.

Here's the moment she made the call.

