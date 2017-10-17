Hollywood women tackling sexual harassment
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Hollywood women tackling sexual harassment

Actresses Margot Robbie and Lake Bell, alongside producer Kathleen Kennedy, have spoken out.

They hope the claims against producer Harvey Weinstein will lead to changes in the film industry.

  • 17 Oct 2017
Go to next video: 'Weinstein came for me and shook me'