Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Hollywood women tackling sexual harassment
Actresses Margot Robbie and Lake Bell, alongside producer Kathleen Kennedy, have spoken out.
They hope the claims against producer Harvey Weinstein will lead to changes in the film industry.
-
17 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-41649466/the-hollywood-women-tackling-sexual-harassmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window