Making costumes fit for Little Women

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Little Women: How to make period drama costumes look authentic
The costume designer for the new BBC adaptation of 1868 novel Little Women explains how she made the clothes look authentic to the time.
UK viewers can watch Little Women on Tuesday 26 December on BBC One at 20:00BST, or afterwards on BBC iPlayer
Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen
-
26 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-42411384/little-women-how-to-make-period-drama-costumes-look-authenticRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window