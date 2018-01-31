No Woman, No Cry... Sheku style

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays his arrangement of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry
Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays his arrangement of Bob Marley's No Woman, No Cry.
The live performance, on BBC Radio 3's In Tune, is introduced by Sheku and his sister Konya.
-
31 Jan 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-42887287/sheku-kanneh-mason-plays-his-arrangement-of-bob-marley-s-no-woman-no-cryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window