Do opera houses have a duty to protect musicians' hearing?
This week, a viola player whose hearing was damaged during a rehearsal of Wagner's Die Walkure won a landmark legal claim against his employer.
Mark Pemberton, Director of the Association of British Orchestras, appeared on BBC Radio 3's In Tune to discuss the implications for the music industry and for the health and safety of musicians.
29 Mar 2018
