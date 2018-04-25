Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US actress Rose McGowan: Weinstein tried to contact me
US actress Rose McGowan tells the BBC Victoria Derbyshire show that one of Harvey Weinstein's representatives has tried to contact her since she went public with her allegations that he raped her.
She said she had received, "texts, things like that," adding, "I've got no idea how he got my number".
Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
25 Apr 2018
