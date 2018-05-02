Why the #MuteRKelly campaign is back
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why the #MuteRKelly campaign is back

The Time's Up movement is calling on businesses to boycott R Kelly following years of sexual assault allegations.

His management has robustly defended the singer and in a statement given to Variety say: "We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man", adding "R Kelly supports the pro-women goals of the Time's Up movement."

  • 02 May 2018
Go to next video: #MeToo 'overwhelming and dangerous'