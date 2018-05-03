Chris Evans' message to listeners
Chris Evans' message to Radio 2 listeners after mum's death

Chris Evans has told listeners of his Radio 2 breakfast show that he'll be back at his desk tomorrow following his mother's death.

In a message read by Vassos Alexander, he said: "It's all ok. Mum needed to be at peace."

  • 03 May 2018
