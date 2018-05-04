'Hopefully the movie will make you feel less alone'
Tully director hopes his movie will help parents feel 'less alone'

She won an Oscar for transforming her body in Monster, and now Charlize Theron has done it again to play a mum of three in Tully.

It is the second time the actress has worked on a film by director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody.

The trio are hoping Tully will resonate with parents, and help them feel "less alone".

