Why are Australia in Eurovision?
Eurovision: Jessica Mauboy explains why Australia competes

Australia has taken part in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2015. But why?

This year's contestant Jessica Mauboy explains.

Video journalists: Jimmy Tam and Sophie van Brugen

  • 09 May 2018
