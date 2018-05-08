Why Childish Gambino video has people talking
Video

Childish Gambino's new music video has sparked debate

Childish Gambino has released a music video for his single This is America.

The video is a social commentary on current issues, including police violence, racism and gun crime.

Music journalist Natty Kasambala talks through the surprise video which premiered on Saturday Night Live.

Produced by Emily Wolstencroft and Jayde Pearson

  • 08 May 2018
