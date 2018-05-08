Why Childish Gambino video has people talking

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Childish Gambino's new music video has sparked debate
Childish Gambino has released a music video for his single This is America.
The video is a social commentary on current issues, including police violence, racism and gun crime.
Music journalist Natty Kasambala talks through the surprise video which premiered on Saturday Night Live.
Produced by Emily Wolstencroft and Jayde Pearson
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-44047709/childish-gambino-s-new-music-video-has-sparked-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window