Jojo Moyes: 'They're really good books'
Author Jojo Moyes on how Quick Reads are 'more accessible'

Me Before You author Jojo Moyes has stumped up funds to save an adult literacy scheme from closure after it lost its sponsorship.

Moyes will fund the £360,000 budget to keep the Quick Reads scheme going for another three years.

  • 10 May 2018