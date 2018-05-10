Meet Netta: Eurovision's #MeToo voice

Media player
Netta: Meet Eurovision 2018's #MeToo voice
Israel's Netta Barzilai is one of the big favourites to win at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
She talks about finding empowerment and acceptance as a pop star who breaks stereotypes.
Video journalists: Sophie van Brugen and Jimmy Tam
10 May 2018
