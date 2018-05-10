Meet Netta: Eurovision's #MeToo voice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Netta: Meet Eurovision 2018's #MeToo voice

Israel's Netta Barzilai is one of the big favourites to win at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

She talks about finding empowerment and acceptance as a pop star who breaks stereotypes.

Video journalists: Sophie van Brugen and Jimmy Tam

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: Meet the 'Swedish Justin Bieber'