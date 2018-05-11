Why UK's SuRie loves Eurovision so much
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why UK's SuRie loves Eurovision so much

SuRie is representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest final this Saturday.

But it's not her first time taking part. So why does she keep coming back?

Video journalists: Jimmy Tam and Sophie van Brugen

  • 11 May 2018
Go to next video: Song style: What fans wear to Eurovision