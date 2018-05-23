'Women front and centre' in Star Wars
Video

Star Wars: Emilia Clarke says franchise now puts women front and centre

Emilia Clarke, who features in Solo: A Star Wars Story, says women aren't sidelined in the franchise's most recent releases.

The actor, known for playing Khaleesi in HBO's Game of Thrones, talks about her new role and the peculiar ways fans approach her.

