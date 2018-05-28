Media player
Orla Kiely: 'Stem pattern was a very quick design'
You might not know the name Orla Kiely, but you'll probably recognise her famous Stem pattern.
The Irish designer reveals the secrets behind the designs she's created over the past 20 years, as a new exhibition of her work opens in London.
28 May 2018
