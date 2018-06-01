Film review: A Kid Like Jake

Media player
A Kid Like Jake: Danes and Parsons on new film
A Kid Like Jake, starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, tells the story of how parents respond to their young son who likes to play princess games and dress in skirts.
BBC Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
01 Jun 2018
